Bettendorf man arrested in connection with 2017 robbery

NORTH LIBERTY — A Bettendorf man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 robbery.

According to a North Liberty police criminal complaint, 22-year-old Rahshi S. Woods entered Capanna Coffee around 10 p.m. Dec. 16, 2017. After using the Wi-Fi for about 90 minutes, police said Woods approached the only employee inside the coffee shop and demanded cash from the register.

During the robbery, Woods displayed a metal object believed to be a knife and told the employee he would “come over the counter” if she didn’t comply, police said. Woods grabbed the cash himself and fled the coffee shop, police said.

Woods, who was already in custody at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on other charges, faces one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com