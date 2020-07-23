Coralville man arrested in connection with Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY — A Coralville man is accused of shooting someone during a drug deal gone awry last year.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:35 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019, 28-year-old Rafael C. Brown went to the Hawk Ridge apartments, 201 Hawks Ridge Dr., with a co-defendant to sell drugs. Police said Brown and the other person intended to sell six THC cartridges and two ounces of marijuana to the victim and their friend for $660.

Police said an argument ensued between the victim and co-defendant about payment for the drugs. Brown — sitting from the driver’s seat of his vehicle — then pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was standing at the passenger side of the car, police said. The victim was hit in the arm and torso and hospitalized for a week and a half, police said.

Brown and the co-defendant left the scene and did not report the shooting, police said. A search warrant was later obtained for Brown’s residence and officers found the gun believed to be used in the shooting, as well as marijuana, packaging materials and a digital scale. His phone contained text messages about buying and selling drugs, as well as photos of him with guns, cash and large amounts of marijuana, police said.

Brown allegedly told police in an interview that the shooting was done in self-defense. He was arrested and faces charges of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and controlled substance violation, a Class D felony. He faces 15 years in prison for the two offenses.

