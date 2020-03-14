Public Safety

QuickFind: Cedar Rapids Police Looking For Jacob Agard

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Jacob Agard. Jacob was last seen in the Kirkwood Blvd. area at 2:30 AM on Thursday, March 12, and was wearing a black leather jacket with a gray hood and a white Adidas hat. He’s five feet ten inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The QuickFind issued by CRPD also states Jacob has Autism Asperger’s and a birthmark below his right ear. If you have any information that might help to locate Jacob, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Liberty police investigating early morning gunfire

Cedar Rapids police identify man found dead inside car near Interstate 380

Former state employee with county water districts convicted of embezzling more than $400,000

Iowa City concludes deer management operations in city parks for 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

5 school districts cancel events over spring break as coronavirus precaution

Iowa cities grapple with public meetings amid pandemic

'Most diverse place in Cedar Rapids?' The library

Board of Regents recalls all University of Iowa staff and students outside of US

Stimulus bill temporarily expands safety net for poor

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.