QuickFind: Cedar Rapids Police Looking For Jacob Agard

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Jacob Agard. Jacob was last seen in the Kirkwood Blvd. area at 2:30 AM on Thursday, March 12, and was wearing a black leather jacket with a gray hood and a white Adidas hat. He’s five feet ten inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The QuickFind issued by CRPD also states Jacob has Autism Asperger’s and a birthmark below his right ear. If you have any information that might help to locate Jacob, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
