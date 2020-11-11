Public Safety

Public encouraged to weigh in on Iowa City police reaccreditation

People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014.
People walk by the Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — The public will have a chance to weigh in on the Iowa City Police Department as part of the agency’s accreditation process.

After being awarded accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. in 2002, the Iowa City Police Department has been recertified five times and is seeking its sixth reaccreditation. Only 4 percent of law enforcement agencies nationwide are accredited, according to the police department.

As part of the accreditation process, two assessors representing CALEA will examine the police department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and services. Public input also will be gathered on Nov. 16 and 17.

Members of the public can reach an assessor via phone from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16 by calling 319-356-5277. A community zoom meeting also will be hosted from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, unless there is a 15-minute lapse in comments.

Community members can register for the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZVIuu5S5RFCEKk1vLQMfHw. Those without a computer or smartphone can access the meeting by calling 312-626-6799. The ID number for the meeting is 931 6275 9732.

Written comments can also be sent to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 22030-

2215 or by visiting www.calea.org.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

