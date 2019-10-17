'Protecting Places of Worship' forum includes federal, local law enforcement Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Todd Thalblum, rabbi at Temple Judah in Cedar Rapids, wants the synagogue to be as welcoming a place as possible while also ensuring the safety of the congregation.

Thalblum said in the past year, temple leaders have been working to put together updated safety plans for any situation.

“We don’t want to have so many plans we’re scaring people,” Thalblum said. “Our priority is inclusion and welcome.”

Thalblum will be a panelist during “Protecting Places of Worship,” a forum addressing hate crimes, responding to active shooters and best security practices.

The event is being hosted by Peter Deegan, Jr., U.S. Attorney with the Northern District of Iowa, along with the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and the Inter-Religious Council of Linn County. The forum is at the Cedar Rapids Public Library Whipple Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Speakers include Assistant U.S. Attorney Northern District of Iowa Tony Morfitt, Linn County District Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden, FBI Special Agent Jim McMillan, along with representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Homeland Security.

Participants will be given a resource guide with contact information for local enforcement officers and other security measures. There also will be information on how places of worship can financially invest in added security.

Bernard Walther, investigator with the Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission, said the event is meant to give religious leaders and members of religious spaces tips for how they can feel safe in their place of worship.

Walther said that hopefully it leads to more discussion within places of worship between religious leaders and congregants about security protocols within their buildings.

“Hopefully, this event will be able to better inform them when they’re making decisions,” Walther said.

Deegan said that there is a “real desire” for more information regarding security in religious centers. Iowans, in particular, are doers, he said.

“They don’t want to sit down and wait. They don’t want to be reactive or paralyzed by fear. They want to take an active role in their safety. That’s what’s driving this effort,” Deegan said.

Deegan said a big concern he hears from religious leaders is how to enforce safety while also remaining welcoming religious centers.

“Religious leaders have ideas about how to achieve that balance,” Deegan said. “Everything from traditional security measures like locks and cameras to having a more robust presence at the entrance to keep an eye on who is coming and going. A lot of it comes down to the individual choices and decisions of faith leaders.”

Deegan and his office held a forum on protecting places of worship in Sioux City in April and had “tremendous success,” he said.

The Sioux City event was standing room only with over 100 people in attendance representing Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths among others.

Cedar Rapids will be the second “Protecting Places of Worship” forum.

