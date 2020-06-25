Public Safety

Poweshiek County man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires

Associated Press

GRINNELL, Iowa — Police in east-central Iowa arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which the man was accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire.

The standoff got its start around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell for reports of a family member acting strangely with a gun, television station KCCI reported.

Sheriff’s deputies said they made contact with the man, identified as 49-year-old Dwaine Anthony Bauman, who became aggressive and fired a gun several times. He then set fire to his home, two vehicles, a barn and almost 100 bales of hay, officials said. All were destroyed; no one was injured.

Bauman was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. He’s been charged with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

A witness said Bauman was upset over a hog confinement project in the area.

