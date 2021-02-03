Possible blizzard conditions, freezing rain, snow - another winter storm coming Thursday to Eastern Iowa

The next few days will be the coldest Iowa has seen so far this season.

The National Weather Service Quad Cities said a fast-moving winter storm is expected to hit east, central and northeast Iowa Thursday morning and could bring blizzard conditions with powerful wind gusts, freezing rain and several inches of snow.

Winter weather alerts have been issued across much of Eastern Iowa and western Illinois

In Cedar Rapids. Thursday morning may start out pleasant with temperatures in the mid-30s, said NWS meteorologist David Cousins, but that will quickly change as “A fast-moving Arctic cold front,” moves into the area.

This storm, he said, will bring potentially dangerous road conditions that will last into Thursday night.

According t a winter storm watch alert, a possible mixture of rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected to move into Eastern Iowa early Thursday between 6 and 9 a.m. — followed by snow.

Snow is expected to fall for several hours, starting around midmorning, Cousins said, bringing an anticipated accumulation of 2 to 4 inches to the Cedar Rapids area and 1 to 2 inches to the Iowa City area.

At the same time, Cousins said winds in the area will pick up to speeds of roughly 25 to 35 mph, and the temperature will “rapidly drop,” creating the possibility of flash freeze conditions and slick roadway and sidewalks.

“Anything that was wet from the rain earlier that morning will freeze,” he said. “So there will basically be a thin layer of ice underneath the snowfall.”

Wind gusts are also safety concern, he said.

The storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 40 mph, which will likely blow snow in open areas, creating possible white out conditions.

“Significant drifting snow will be a problem through Thursday night,” the weather service said.

The weather service warned roads will likely become slippery and in areas of blowing snow, visibility may be limited. These hazardous conditions could last into Thursday’s evening commute.

Following the storm, arctic air will move into the region, bringing the coldest winter temperatures Iowa has seen this season with highs in the single digits and lows below zero.

Those cold temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and into the coming week, according to the forecast.

Cousins said the National Weather Services is tracking another possibility for light snow on Saturday and recommended Iowa residents continue to check the weather forecasts for information regarding temperature forecasts and additional winter weather.

