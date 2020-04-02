Police: Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint at park in Mount Vernon

Authorities arrested a Clarence man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday in a park in Mount Vernon.

According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to Nature Park on Seventh Street SE in Mount Vernon.

In the criminal complaint, police said the 20-year-old woman reported a man — later identified as Dustin Gerald Platner, 39 — threatened her with a knife, removed some of her clothing and sexually assaulted her at Nature Park on Seventh Street SE in Mount Vernon.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, the police department said.

During the attack, police said the woman was able to break away from Platner, run to her vehicle and alert the authorities.

Platner was found a short time later in the vicinity of the park and identified as matching the victim’s description of her assailant.

Platner faces a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.

Police are asking anyone who may have been at the Nature Park Tuesday afternoon, or others who may have information related to this investigation, to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 319-895-6141.

