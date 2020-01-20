Police: Iowa City woman punched man, 9-year-old during assault

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of assaulting a man and his 9-year-old child during a drunken attack.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Hudson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 17. There, the alleged victim told police that 27-year-old Virgie J. Cooks had come into his room and punched him several times in the face.

Police said the man removed Cooks from his room, but she kicked his door down and continued to punch and scratch him. Cooks allegedly damaged another door in an effort to assault the victim.

Police said Cooks threw pots of cooled cooking oil at the victim and punched his 9-year-old child in the head. After the victim managed to get Cooks out of the residence, she punched a door window and shattered it. Officers arrived and found Cooks outside. An initial breath test showed her blood alcohol content to be .115 percent. She was taken to the hospital and after being discharged two hours later, her blood alcohol content had climbed to .209 percent, police said.

Cooks was arrested and faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief, simple assault and public intoxication. She has since been released on her own recognizance from the Johnson County Jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com