Police take reports of 15-20 cars damaged in Iowa City earlier this week

IOWA CITY — Upward of 20 cars were damaged in Iowa City earlier this week.

Iowa City Police Capt. Denise Brotherton said officers took reports of 15-20 vehicles that had windows shattered the evening of July 9. Brotherton said reports were taken throughout the city.

Police have been unable to determine how the windows were shattered and cannot rule out a BB gun, Brotherton said. There is no evidence to indicate gunfire is responsible for the damage, however.

Brotherton said police have not identified any suspects at this time.

“We will be conducting extra patrols and seek anyone information from anyone with information relating to these events and encourage residents to check home surveillance for any suspicious vehicles in the area of the vandalism,” she said.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com