Police searching for man convicted in drive-by shooting who escaped Cedar Rapids facility

Authorities are looking for a work release inmate after he allegedly left a Cedar Rapids residential facility without permission and did not return.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Romier C. Porter walked away from the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center, at 1051 29th Ave SW.

Porter is described as an African American man who is five feet and five inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. The DOC said Porter was admitted to the work release facility on June 13, 2019.

Court records show Porter was convicted in 2016 of willful injury after he pleaded to the charge via an Alford plea. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but instead admits the prosecution has enough evidence against him to win a conviction.

Porter was initially charged with attempted murder in May 2016 when he was allegedly identified as the shooter a drive-by shooting incident in Des Moines that injured a man.

The criminal complaint states witnesses identified Porter as the shooter, stating he was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat when he fired several shots at a group of people striking Bruce McGee in the abdomen.

