Public Safety

Police say man who set himself aflame at library has died at UIHC

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines’ main library downtown has died.

Des Moines police say the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn’t been released.

Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

Police say no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

Man sets himself on fire in downtown Des Moines library

Iowa man accused of using ax to kill 2 dogs belonging to relative

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Monday, September 16

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm opens in Cedar Rapids as new anchor along Highway 100

Iowa, Iowa State investigate 'inappropriate actions' to UI marching band during Cy-Hawk game

What are Iowa's real values?

Board for Iowa insurance pool travels far for public meetings

Microsoft to push Iowa's rural broadband through partnership with Texas internet company

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.