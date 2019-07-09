Police: North Liberty man shot out windows with BB gun, causing more than $10,000 in damage

NORTH LIBERTY — A North Liberty man faces prison time for allegedly shooting out multiple windows with a BB gun over the course of about two weeks.

According to a North Liberty police criminal complaint, between June 23 and July 8, 2019, multiple businesses in the city, as well as a residence, had windows shot out with a BB gun. Police said some of the businesses were targeted multiple times.

Jonathan X. Gallman, 18, was developed as a suspect in the case, police said. Police said Gallman admitted to shooting out the windows. The total for the damage is greater than $10,000, police said.

Gallman was arrested and faces one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

