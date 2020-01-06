Public Safety

Police: Coralville man tried to throw bench through window

Nathaniel Whitfield
Nathaniel Whitfield

CORALVILLE — Police said a Coralville man tried to throw a bench through a window in a break-in attempt.

According to Coralville police criminal complaints, around 3:15 Dec. 31, 24-year-old Nathaniel B. Whitfield was inside an apartment in the 700 block of 20th Avenue when he threatened to slap a woman inside. Police said Whitfield was told to leave the apartment, but came back and tried to kick the door in and damaged it.

Police said Whitfield also attempted to throw a bench through an apartment window.

Officers spoke with Whitfield who admitted to threatening to slap the woman and force his way into her apartment. He was arrested and faces charges of attempted second-degree burglary and second-degree harassment.

