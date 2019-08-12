Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
 

Public Safety

Police: Homeowner chases Marion man caught stealing from her garage

Suspect later arrested riding stolen bicycle

Jeffrey T. Spencer
Jeffrey T. Spencer

MARION — A Marion man was arrested over the weekend after he was allegedly caught taking items from a woman’s attached garage.

According to the criminal complaint, woman caught Jeffrey T. Spencer, 49, stealing items from her attached garage Sunday. The home, police said, is located in the 300 block of 10th Avenue in Marion.

Police said the woman chased Spencer from her property and he dropped some of the taken items as he fled.

Spencer was later apprehended when officers found him riding a bicycle he had allegedly stolen from a storage unit at 13th Street and Second Avenue in Marion, the complaint states.

Spencer faces charges of second-and third-degree burglary, both felonies.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

