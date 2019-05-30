Public Safety

Police: Manager stole nearly $20,000 from Iowa City pizza restaurant

IOWA CITY — The manager of an Iowa City pizza restaurant is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from the business over less than two months to fuel her gambling habit.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to Blaze Pizza, 201 S. Clinton St., at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday for a manager who had been stealing money. Police spoke to the director of operations for the restaurant who said multiple bank deposits were missing. The director told police the manager, 36-year-old Leslie A. Cady, of Coralville, was responsible for the deposits.

Police said Cady admitted to stealing more than 15 bank deposits totally $19,057.44 between April 2019 and that day. Cady told police she took the money to “fund a gambling issue.”

Cady was arrested and faces one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City woman faces burglary charge

Tornado spotted near Marengo heads toward Cedar Rapids

Missing Iowa City man found dead, officials say

Decoy drones and bombs: Iowa man charged with threatening President Trump, planning to blow up hospital

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Independent School District hires new superintendent

Iowa farm sues bull sperm seller in Texas, alleging monopoly, threats

Major housing development proposal elicits concerns from Cedar Rapids leaders

Trump traveling to Iowa June 11

Mahler's 'Titan' means Orchestra Iowa is ending season on spiritual high

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.