Police: Manager stole nearly $20,000 from Iowa City pizza restaurant

IOWA CITY — The manager of an Iowa City pizza restaurant is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from the business over less than two months to fuel her gambling habit.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to Blaze Pizza, 201 S. Clinton St., at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday for a manager who had been stealing money. Police spoke to the director of operations for the restaurant who said multiple bank deposits were missing. The director told police the manager, 36-year-old Leslie A. Cady, of Coralville, was responsible for the deposits.

Police said Cady admitted to stealing more than 15 bank deposits totally $19,057.44 between April 2019 and that day. Cady told police she took the money to “fund a gambling issue.”

Cady was arrested and faces one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

