Police: Man kicked in Cedar Rapids apartment door, struck occupant with tire iron

A Cedar Rapids man faces burglary and assault charges after he allegedly forced his way into a residence and hit one of the people inside with a tire iron.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 a.m. on May 15 to a disturbance with a possible weapon at a residence in the 800 block of Kerry Lane.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found an apartment with the door kicked in where they spoke with a 46-year-old female who reported that Walker J.A. Henley, 22, had kicked in the door and assaulted her 35-year-old boyfriend with what was believed to be a tire iron.

The boyfriend, police said, had a head injury and was evaluated by Area Ambulance Service personnel, but declined transportation to the hospital.

Police said a warrant was issued for Henley’s arrest and he was taken into custody at about 1:45 p.m. May 25 when officers located him at the DoubleTree Inn, 350 First Avenue NE.

Henley faces charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury causing bodily injury.

