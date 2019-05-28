Public Safety

Police: Man kicked in Cedar Rapids apartment door, struck occupant with tire iron

A Cedar Rapids man faces burglary and assault charges after he allegedly forced his way into a residence and hit one of the people inside with a tire iron.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 a.m. on May 15 to a disturbance with a possible weapon at a residence in the 800 block of Kerry Lane.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found an apartment with the door kicked in where they spoke with a 46-year-old female who reported that Walker J.A. Henley, 22, had kicked in the door and assaulted her 35-year-old boyfriend with what was believed to be a tire iron.

The boyfriend, police said, had a head injury and was evaluated by Area Ambulance Service personnel, but declined transportation to the hospital.

Police said a warrant was issued for Henley’s arrest and he was taken into custody at about 1:45 p.m. May 25 when officers located him at the DoubleTree Inn, 350 First Avenue NE.

Henley faces charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury causing bodily injury.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Soliciting prostitutes in Cedar Rapids could lead to 'john school' rather than jail

'Downtown ambassadors' intended to de-escalate problems at Greene Square, Cedar Rapids library

Police: Iowa City man stabbed roommate with dagger

Gun pulled following preschool graduation argument in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New features added to federally mandated school accountability system

Cedar Rapids man who lived 2 lifetimes of careers in the Navy retires

ASAC executive director Barb Gay announces departure

Supreme Court upholds Indiana fetal burial law, spurns abortion measure

Transgender students bathroom school policy preserved by U.S. Supreme Court

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.