Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Burger King in SE Cedar Rapids

A suspect pictured in a surveillance photograph from Burker King, 3030 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, on August 14, 2019. (Cedar Rapids Police Department photo)
Police are looking for information that could lead to the identity of two robbery suspects who allegedly used a handgun to rob a Burger King on August 14 at 3030 Mount Vernon Road SE.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the incident occurred at 5:07 p.m. when one of the suspects displayed a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant’s register.

Both suspects then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5457 or Linn County crime stoppers at 800-272-7463.

