Public Safety

Police looking for missing woman last seen in northeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are looking for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police said Sharon Hangartner last was seen between midnight and 7 a.m.

Little information has been made available, but police said Hangartner may have been on foot around the 6200 block of Windy Meadow Lane NE.

Residents in the area are asked to check any cameras that may have been recording early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (319) 286-5491.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

