Police: Man made threat of violence against University of Iowa on Facebook

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of posting a threat against the University of Iowa on Facebook.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:20 a.m. July 9, 45-year-old Rudy A. Marcelino posted a threat on Facebook.

“My aka 47 (sic) is ready to accept the repercussion of my communication to you all,” the post read, police said. “I’m bringing the heat to University of Iowa that the next time you know of me is in the obituary! The hammer has dropped!!!! The silver back is up.”

Police said Marcelino admitted to the post and to possessing an AK 47 rifle. He was evaluated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for a psychological evaluation and “found to be of sound mind,” police said.

Marcelino was arrested and faces one count of threat of terrorism, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

