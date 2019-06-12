Police: Iowa City woman stole TV while victim was in jail

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of entering a home and stealing a TV from someone while they were in jail.

According to Iowa City police, around midnight on July 21, 2018, Joella K. Fogelman and a juvenile entered a home in the 600 block of S. Governor Street. Police said the resident was in jail at the time of the break-in.

Once inside, Fogelman and the juvenile stole a 50 inch TV. Police said Fogelman pawned the stolen TV shortly after the burglary using her own personal information and split the $200 she received between herself and the juvenile.

Police said a third person learned about the break in and theft and told the victim.

Fogelman was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. If convicted of all three charges, Fogelman could spend up to six years in prison.

