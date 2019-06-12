Public Safety

Police: Iowa City woman stole TV while victim was in jail

Joella K. Fogelman
Joella K. Fogelman

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of entering a home and stealing a TV from someone while they were in jail.

According to Iowa City police, around midnight on July 21, 2018, Joella K. Fogelman and a juvenile entered a home in the 600 block of S. Governor Street. Police said the resident was in jail at the time of the break-in.

Once inside, Fogelman and the juvenile stole a 50 inch TV. Police said Fogelman pawned the stolen TV shortly after the burglary using her own personal information and split the $200 she received between herself and the juvenile.

Police said a third person learned about the break in and theft and told the victim.

Fogelman was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. If convicted of all three charges, Fogelman could spend up to six years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Video helps catch Iowa City man accused of break-in, campus thefts

Man linked to James Booher's slaying pleads not guilty

Police investigating after five shots fired overnight at Cedar Rapids apartment building

Alabama governor signs 'chemical castration' bill for some sex offenders

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After initial concerns, Cedar Rapids leaders back massive development

American Medical Association: Let minors override parents' vaccination refusal

Grand Lodge of Iowa celebrates 175 years of Iowa Masons

Miller: Bullock is a proven leader

Biden says Trump is dismantling democracy

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.