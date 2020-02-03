Police: Iowa City man used homemade torch to burn bugs, but set fire to mattress instead

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of using a homemade torch to accidentally light his mattress on fire.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to an apartment building at 14 N. Johnson St. on Feb. 1 around 10 p.m. There, they spoke with a tenant, 51-year-old Flavio A. Martinez.

Police said Martinez admitted to using an aerosol can and lighter to use a torch in an attempt to burn bugs in his room. While doing so, Martinez lit his mattress on fire.

Fire department officials also determined that Martinez disabled multiple smoke alarms in the vicinity of the fire, police said. Martinez admitted to tampering with the alarms, telling officers the alarms were “annoying and loud,” police said.

Police said Martinez’ actions created a safety hazard for his fellow tenants.

Martinez was arrested and faces charges of reckless use of fire or explosives and tampering with a smoke detector. He has since been released on his own recognizance.

