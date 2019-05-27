Public Safety

Police: Iowa City man stabbed roommate with dagger

Shevin Anderson
IOWA CITY — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed by his roommate with a dagger, police said.

According to Iowa City Police criminal complaints, officers were called to the 100 block of South Scott Boulevard at 2:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Responding officers found the man with two stab wounds.

Police said the man identified his roommate Shevin D. Anderson, 46, as the assailant. In an interview two days after the attack, police spoke again with the man who reported he and Anderson had been in an argument when Anderson grabbed a dagger and stabbed him twice. A dagger was recovered from the residence and the man told police that was the weapon he was stabbed with.

Anderson allegedly admitted to being the only other person present at the time of the stabbing, but denied doing it. He has been arrested and faces charges of willful injury, a Class C felony; and assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, Anderson faces up to 12 years in prison.

