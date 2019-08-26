Public Safety

Police: Iowa City man stripped, then attempted burglary

Andy Tran
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of stripping off most of his clothing and attempting to break into a business — a series of events he told police he has no recollection of, police said.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 24, 23-year-old Andy Tran made his way to White Dog Auto, 424 Highland Court. Police said Tran took off his belt, watch, pants, socks and shoes. He then allegedly used a rock and a tote to break two glass doors at the business.

Tran stuck his arm through a broken door in an unsuccessful attempt to open it, police said. He then proceeded to damage two cars parked at the business. Police said Tran also entered a vehicle and rummaged through it.

Tran left the business and left his clothing behind, which contained his wallet and identification card, police said. His actions were also caught on video, police said.

When police spoke with Tran about his actions, he told officers he did not remember them taking place. Tran was arrested Sunday and faces charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.

