Police investigating Tuesday morning drive-by shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids

Tuesday brought the city’s third drive-by shooting incident in the past five days. According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a volley of shots were fired, likely from a vehicle, late Tuesday morning in the city’s southwest quadrant leaving another vehicle damaged.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers were dispatched at about 11:30 to the 400 block of Eighth Avenue SW where they found an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire.

Preliminary information, according to Buelow, indicates the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Buelow declined to comment on whether Tuesday’s incident was connected to two previous drive-by shootings — one that occurred Friday afternoon in the 800 block of 15th Street SE and another that occurred Saturday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE — citing an ongoing investigation.

“There is an ongoing investigation and this does not appear to be a random incident,” he said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

