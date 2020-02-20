Police investigating possible stabbing in SW Cedar Rapids Thursday

Police are investigating after officers were called to southwest Cedar Rapids Thursday morning for reports of a possible stabbing.

According to the police department, officers were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Eighth Ave. SW where they located a 27-year-old man at a residence with apparent stab wounds to his lower extremities.

Police said the man who sustained serious injuries, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“There is an active, ongoing investigation,” according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. No suspect information has been made available.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com