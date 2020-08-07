Police investigating letters left at southeast Cedar Rapids homes as possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after it was reported Thursday that letters containing “a fascist symbol and ‘White Pride’ verbiage,” were found at four residences in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the letters were left in resealable plastic bags in front of “at least four residences.”

“The Police Department is investigating these incidents to determine if they are a hate crime under federal statutes,” a news release sent Friday said. “The Cedar Rapids Police Department is working with both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.”

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart weighed in on the letters, calling them an affront to community values.

“Cedar Rapids is a community where everyone should feel welcome and safe, especially in his or her own home,” the mayor said. “Acts of hate are not, and will not be, tolerated. They are an affront to the values of our residents and city leadership. It is our responsibility to care about each other, and incidents that target our neighbors and their families have no place in Cedar Rapids.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

