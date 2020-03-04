Police investigating after man found fatally stabbed in SW Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death at a residence in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue SW.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers and emergency personnel were called at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old unresponsive man with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Emergency medical personnel immediately began treating the man, but the man’s wound was too severe.

He was transported to Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim, police said, will be transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for autopsy.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the incident was not a random attack and a death investigation is ongoing.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family, police said.

