Public Safety

Police investigate armed robbery at EZ Money in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has an active investigation underway into an armed robbery of EZ Money Check Cashing in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to a CRPD media release, officers were dispatched at 7:05 Monday night to 323 Edgewood Road NW for the report of an armed robbery.

According to the release, after an investigation, officers determined that three black males wearing darking clothing and masks partially covering their faces had entered the EZ Money building earlier Monday evening demanded money from the employee inside. According to the release, officers believe one of the three men was armed with a handgun. The three men then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.

Cedar Rapids Police Officers were still on the scene processing the incident as of 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 40 years for kidnapping and beating estranged wife

Officials: Fayette County man fleeing with kidnapped woman tried to run over deputies Held on $5M bail, he faces kidnapping and attempted murder charges

Central City woman charged with killing cyclist takes plea deal

Gunfire incidents in Cedar Rapids for 2019 drop slightly from peak

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Big Cedar Rapids projects see 2020 launch after 2019 delays

Feds investigate fatal quarry accident in Garrison

Sen. Grassley proud - and surprised - by grandson's political ascent

President Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa Caucuses

University of Iowa plans forums for vice president of student life

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.