Police investigate armed robbery at EZ Money in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has an active investigation underway into an armed robbery of EZ Money Check Cashing in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to a CRPD media release, officers were dispatched at 7:05 Monday night to 323 Edgewood Road NW for the report of an armed robbery.

According to the release, after an investigation, officers determined that three black males wearing darking clothing and masks partially covering their faces had entered the EZ Money building earlier Monday evening demanded money from the employee inside. According to the release, officers believe one of the three men was armed with a handgun. The three men then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.

Cedar Rapids Police Officers were still on the scene processing the incident as of 8:00 p.m. Monday night.