Police identify motorist killed last week in single-vehicle wreck in northeast Cedar Rapids

Police have identified a motorist who died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 on Interstate 380 North just north of the 29th Street NE exit.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the driver has been identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Martinez Hernandez of Garland, Texas.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said a full-size sport utility vehicle lost control on the interstate, struck a pole, rolled over and ended up in a ditch. Officers and firefighters arrived on scene to find an adult male victim had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police officers, firefighters, and Area Ambulance Service personnel assessed the victim, ascertaining he had “sustained injuries that were incompatible to life,” according to a news release.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene. His remains were sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The police department said accident reconstruction specialists are still awaiting the autopsy report, including toxicology information.

