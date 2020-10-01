Police identify body found on Interstate 380 as Indiana woman

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have identified the woman’s body that was found Monday afternoon alongside Interstate 380 South as that of 61-year-old Neva Jean Rhyne, of Indianapolis.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, an Iowa Department of Transportation worker notified 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Monday that a woman’s body had been found alongside I-380 South near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW.

Investigators are now looking for the woman’s vehicle — a white 2005 Buick LaSabre with Indiana license plate 810MHR.

The Police Department is also asking anyone that may have seen the victim since September 25, 2020 after 10 p.m. to contact investigators.

The department has still not released details regarding the manner of death or said whether foul play was involved.

“The circumstances of the death are part of an active, ongoing investigation,” the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers were on scene investigating for several hours, reducing the southbound side of the interstate to one lane and creating significant traffic delays.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).

Tipsters also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

