Police: Man kicked in door to Cedar Rapids woman's home, attempted to steal phone

A Cedar Rapids woman reported to police over the weekend that a man had kicked in her backdoor and attempted to steal a cellphone before fleeing the residence.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Edrean Kermit Eddie Ayers, 29, faces charges of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Police said the charge stems from an incident that occurred at about 5 a.m. Saturday when Ayers allegedly kicked in the backdoor of a residence in the 1000 block of 10th Street SE.

Police said the residence was occupied by a 28-year-old woman who was able to identify Ayers as the man who kicked in her door.

Police said the woman reported Ayers had broken in and attempted to steal her cellphone. The woman said she was able to grab the phone away from Ayers and told him she was calling the police.

Ayers then ran out of the residence.

Several hours later, at about 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandall Drive NE after receiving word Ayers might have driven to that area. Police said Ayers was found in a vehicle that had just pulled into the driveway of a residence on that block. He was arrested and searched, during which police said they found cocaine in his possession.

Police said Ayers also had an active warrant related to a previous second-degree burglary charge.

