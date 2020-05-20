Public Safety

Police: Cedar Rapids teen shot and killed near St. Louis

Gazette staff

A Cedar Rapids teenager was shot and killed this week near St. Louis, authorities announced Wednesday.

William Adams, 16, of the 300 block of 18th Street SE, was found dead in a yard in northern St. Louis County, Mo., by police responding to a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, also was found at the scene with a bullet wound to the hip. He was taken to the hospital.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement the shooting was under investigation and did not say what they believe led to it or why the Cedar Rapids teen was there. The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood not far from the Mississippi River.

The deadly Tuesday night shooting was one of four shooting incidents involving teens in that county over a 24-hour period, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. None of the other shootings were fatal and they do not appear to be related.

