Public Safety

Police: Cedar Rapids man racks up $10K hospital bill under fake name

Waterloo police arrest him on fraud charge after 18-day hospital stay there

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after racking up thousands of dollars in bills at a Waterloo hospital under an assumed name, authorities said.

According to police, Robert Lyle Littrel was admitted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Aug. 19 under the name Robert Spanton. He remained at the hospital until Thursday and never attempted to correct the name on his hospital records.

Court records indicate the hospital charges surpassed $10,000.

On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested Littrel on one count of first-degree fraudulent practices.

Court records show that Littrel has a number of previous theft convictions in other parts of Iowa and is wanted out of Johnson County for missing a court date on another theft charge. In that case, he is accused of collecting $1,300 in cash in February for a mobile home in Iowa City and a Dodge pickup that he never delivered.

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man accused of laptop robbery in Iowa City

Chris Bagley family in 'agony' no one yet named in his killing

Cold case murder of Cedar Rapids man 30 years ago closed by police

Ex-Rockwell employee claims discrimination based on her disability

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Big Grove is brewing bigger brand awareness with RAGBRAI sponsorship

Need weekend plans? Fire on the River, a pool party just for dogs, plus more events (most are free!)

Sweeten up your tailgate spread with this cookie dough dip

REVIEW: 'Mamma Mia!' dazzles on Old Creamery Theatre stage

Much-maligned scooters coming to Eastern Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.