Police arrest Cedar Rapids man after head-on fatal collision in Walford

A Cedar Rapids man is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle while under the influence after a March collision in Walford killed a man.

According to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release, Edwin Arenivas, 22, of Cedar rapids was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant issued for homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence. This was related to a fatal collision on March 7 of this year that killed John Halvorson, 32, of Cedar Rapids.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 151 and Commercial Drive in Walford at 5:54 a.m. on March 7. Upon arriving, they discovered two vehicles had collided head on, with one driver, later identified as Arenivas, found in critical condition, and the driver of the other vehicle, Halvorson, found dead.

According to the release, Arenivas had crossed the center line and struck Halvorson’s vehicle head on. Arenivas had to be mechanically extracted from his vehicle and was flown by Lifeguard Air Ambulance to University of Iowa hospitals for treatment of what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The accident was under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Fairfax Fire Department, Air Ambulance and Lifeguard Air Ambulance also responded to the scene.

An OWI-related vehicular homicide offense is a class B felony. In Iowa, a conviction on this offense could result in up to 25 years in prison and a six-year revocation of a driver’s license.

Arenivas is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.