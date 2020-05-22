Police are investigating suspicious death on northwest side of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police found a man dead inside his home Friday after receiving a request for a welfare check.

The request was made about 9:53 a.m. for the resident of 508 B Avenue NW, after the individual couldn’t be reached, according to police.

An officer arrived and could see through a window that person was lying on the floor. The officer entered and determined the man was dead.

Investigators and a Linn County medical examiner were called to the scene and determined the circumstances of the death are suspicious, police said.

The man hasn’t been identified pending notification of his family members.

This is an active investigation.

Police said the body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

No further details were available at this time.

