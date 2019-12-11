Anesthesiology resident at UIHC took fentanyl meant for patients, police say

IOWA CITY — A one-time resident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of taking a powerful synthetic opioid meant for a patient and keeping it for himself.

According to University of Iowa Public Safety and UI spokesperson Hayley Bruce, 30-year-old Michael P. Scholl was once an anesthesiology resident at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police said on two occasions earlier this year, Jan. 3 and Feb. 22, Scholl diverted fentanyl meant for a patient and kept it for personal use.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Like other opioids, fentanyl can be used for pain management, but is highly addictive. It can be cut with heroin to increase the drug’s potency.

Scholl — who is no longer with the University Hospitals — faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of Iowa Drug Tax Stamp violation and 14 counts of prohibited acts — prescription drug violation.

Johnson County Jail records show School was booked in the jail early Wednesday morning and released later that day.

