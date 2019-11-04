Police: North Liberty man hit with bat after assaulting woman

IOWA CITY — A North Liberty man was knocked out with a bat after allegedly assaulting a woman Saturday night.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, an officer responded to the area of Johnson and Ronalds streets around 10:35 p.m. Nov. 2 for a report of a fight. The officer found the woman who had reported the assault and found she was “very shaken up,” police said. The woman had blood on her ear, a swollen eye and was carrying a baseball bat with blood on it.

The woman told police she and 29-year-old Alexander J. Neel were at a party earlier that evening. The two got into an argument after the party, the woman reported. Police said the woman had called her mom, which upset Neel and caused him to start berating her. The woman tried to walk away from Neel, but he found her, ran up to her and hit her twice in the face, police said.

The woman ran away, but Neel caught up to her again, police said. Police said the woman grabbed a yellow bat and hit Neel in the face and ear.

Neel fled the scene before police arrived, but they later spoke with him. Neel told police he was knocked out by the yellow bat and said “he must’ve done something terrible to make her do that,” the complaint states. Police said Neel had a bruise on his forehead from the bat.

Neel was arrested and faces one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com