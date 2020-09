MARION — A 4-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Marion.

Emergency responders were called to the 2300 block of 31st Street in Marion at 4:20 p.m., according to a Marion police news release.

Police determined the child crossed the street in front of a southbound motorist.

The child, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No information was available on the child’s condtiion.

The motorist, also not identified, was not injured.