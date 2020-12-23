Public Safety

Police: 4-year-old boy shot Wednesday in Cedar Rapids has life-threatening injuries

Appears to be unintentional

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 4-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police Wednesday.

Police were notified about 2:42 p.m. by someone at the residence, 208 Seventh St. SW, where the shooting happened. It appears the boy lives there, police said.

Officers arrived and found the child with a life-threatening gunshot wound. No details on how the child was shot but police said based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be unintentional.

Officers and other first responders provided emergency medical care to the boy. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital and subsequently transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Federal appeals court upholds ruling in favor of Cedar Rapids police in 2015 fatal shooting

Woman found shot, seriously wounded at apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids

Iowa City woman accused of neglecting older woman, leading to woman's death

12 years in prison for Burlington man found with 10 pounds of meth in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Bridge Under the Bridge couple gifted food trailer by Good Morning America

Delay in releasing census data may force special session of Iowa Legislature

4,000 more Iowans? U.S. Census Bureau releases 2020 population estimates

St. Luke's sees success with experimental antibody COVID-19 treatment option

Iowa reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths Wednesday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.