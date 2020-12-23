Police: 4-year-old boy shot Wednesday in Cedar Rapids has life-threatening injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 4-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police Wednesday.

Police were notified about 2:42 p.m. by someone at the residence, 208 Seventh St. SW, where the shooting happened. It appears the boy lives there, police said.

Officers arrived and found the child with a life-threatening gunshot wound. No details on how the child was shot but police said based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be unintentional.

Officers and other first responders provided emergency medical care to the boy. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital and subsequently transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

This is an ongoing investigation.

