PETA billboard to honor 2,500 chickens killed in semi crash near West Union

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will place a pro-vegan billboard at the site where a semi-trailer truck crashed and about 2,500 chickens died last week.

The billboard on Highway 18 near West Union will show a chicken’s face with the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan,” according to a PETA news release.

“This crash left thousands of birds dead or mangled on the highway, and those who survived will presumably end up under the slaughterhouse knife,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said.

“PETA’s billboard will remind people that the best way to prevent tragedies like this is to help keep smart, sensitive chickens off the road in the first place by going vegan.”

Truck driver Ray Raske lost control of a truck hauling about 5,000 chickens May 14. Raske and a passenger suffered minor injuries, but about 2,500 chickens perished.