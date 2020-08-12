Person shot in SW Cedar Rapids before curfew on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS — A person was shot in the foot on Tuesday evening in southwest Cedar Rapids, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of 16th Avenue SW on Tuesday, where a male had a gunshot wound to the foot, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a news release. The wound is not life-threatening.

Police are searching for a suspect, who witnesses said fled after the shooting. The suspect is an acquaintance of the person shot, police said.

The shooting happened before the nightly curfew, which is in effect indefinitely as city and utility crews work to restore power in the area following the devastating storm that swept through Monday afternoon.

Most of Cedar Rapids has been without power since the storm, and it may be days before it’s restored, officials have said.

The nightly curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and is in place until further notice, city officials said.