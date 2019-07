CEDAR RAPIDS — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a person has died after being struck by a semi on Highway 13 south of Mount Vernon Road.

A call at 5:22 p.m. Thursday reported a person had been struck by a vehicle on the highway, according to a media release from the office.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified, officials said.

As of 7 p.m., Highway 13 southbound remained closed.