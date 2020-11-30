Person fatally shot in NW Cedar Rapids Monday

A person was found dead late Monday morning when police arrived at the scene of a shooting incident in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Police were dispatched at 10:54 a.m. to the 400 block of F Avenue NW for a shots-fired incident, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased victim. A person of interest was being questioned and police remained on the scene.

Police believe it was a targeted incident, based on preliminary information. There is an active investigation.

