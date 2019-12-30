Coralville woman accused of slashing man's face with kitchen knife

IOWA CITY — A Coralville woman is accused of slashing a man’s face with a kitchen knife during an argument.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 26, 34-year-old Pamela S. Harris got into an argument with a man in the 1100 block of Arthur Street in Iowa City. Police said Harris initially took the man’s car and left the scene, which prompted the man to call police as Harris had allegedly been drinking.

As police searched the area for the man’s vehicle, he called back to report Harris was now in the process of breaking into his apartment on Arthur Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the screen removed from the window and spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from the face.

The man told police that Harris pounded on his apartment door until a friend opened it to try to calm down Harris. Police said Harris ran in and started cutting the man’s face with a kitchen knife. A witness corroborated the man’s story to police.

Harris fled the scene and was later located heading to the hospital where the victim was being treated.

Harris was arrested and faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony; assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and providing false information.

