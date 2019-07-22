Public Safety

Authorities continue search for swimmer who drowned at Palisades-Keplar State Park

People enjoy a warm spring day on the banks of the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park on Saturday, May 23, 2015. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
With the help of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Linn County sheriff’s deputies continue to search Monday for Jairo Mejia Jimenez, a swimmer who officials believe drowned at Palisades-Keplar State Park.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said Jimenez, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was swimming Saturday near the Cedar River dam when he disappeared.

Linn County Sheriff’s Maj. Chad Colston said witnesses reported at about 7:30 p.m. seeing a man go under water and not resurface. Friends of the swimmer identified him as Jimenez, Colston said, while being careful to add that the sheriff’s office “cannot make a positive ID until the recovery is made.”

Emergency agencies searched for the man Saturday evening and all day Sunday, but have not been able to locate him.

Colston said emergency personnel are using boats and sonar machines to search the river, and since roughly 36 hours have passed, authorities have decided to expand the search radius to check further downstream.

Colston said a search like this comes with some challenges as fast-moving water and the varying depths of the river can make searching the riverbed difficult, as well as pose some threat to the searchers. Additionally, he said, there is debris in the river that can get picked up by the sonar and needs to be investigated, which can take time.

“Then there is always the unknown,” he said. “Did the current take (Jimenez) further downstream or is he in relatively the same place that he was last seen? The area is large and you cannot predict what the water did or is doing depending on the current of the water.”

Jimenez is the second person to drown at the state park in the past two weeks.

On July 7, a boater, who was later identified as Ricky Veenstra, went into the Cedar River near the dam and did not resurface. His body was found two days later.

