Pair of Iowa City shootings under investigation, not thought to be related

IOWA CITY — A pair of Wednesday morning shootings that left two men hospitalized are under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said.

Officers were called to 758 Westwinds Drive, No. 5, at 1 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Police said the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His condition is unknown, police said.

While that shooting was under investigation, a second man showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe that shooting happened in the area of Hawks Ridge Apartments, 100 Hawks Ridge Road.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said. Investigators are tracking leads in each case.

The police department is asking for anyone with information on these shootings, including the identities of anyone involved or potential security camera footage, to contact police at 356-5276. Anonymous tips can also be made through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at iccrimestoppers.org or by calling at 319-358-8477.

