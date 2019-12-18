Public Safety

Pair of Iowa City shootings under investigation, not thought to be related

IOWA CITY — A pair of Wednesday morning shootings that left two men hospitalized are under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department.

The two shootings are unrelated, police said.

Officers were called to 758 Westwinds Drive, No. 5, at 1 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Police said the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His condition is unknown, police said.

While that shooting was under investigation, a second man showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe that shooting happened in the area of Hawks Ridge Apartments, 100 Hawks Ridge Road.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said. Investigators are tracking leads in each case.

The police department is asking for anyone with information on these shootings, including the identities of anyone involved or potential security camera footage, to contact police at 356-5276. Anonymous tips can also be made through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers at iccrimestoppers.org or by calling at 319-358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Suspected shooter in August shots-fired incident in SE Cedar Rapids arrested

Man nabbed while driving van stolen from Cedar Rapids, police say

Illinois woman ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in Linn County rollover crash

Cedar Rapids man guilty of murder in deadly shooting at Pointe apartments in 2018

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

After 2 years of trying, Cargill wins Cedar Rapids approval for rail yard in Rompot

Cedar Rapids may refund $3 million in automated traffic camera tickets, waive $14 million in old tickets

Iowa planning summer 2020 upgrades to Kinnick Stadium

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.