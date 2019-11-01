Oxford man found in burning car, arrested for drunken driving

OXFORD — An Oxford man was drunk inside a burning car Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a car fire around 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mills Street and Ohio Avenue in Oxford. The caller told authorities a man — later identified as 58-year-old Randall A. Kurka — was asleep inside the vehicle and had to be waked up in order to “avoid being burnt up,” the criminal complaint states.

Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel said by the time a deputy arrived on the scene, the vehicle Kurka was in was fully engulfed in fire. Kunkel said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities said Kurka admitted to being in the driver’s seat of the vehicle while it was running. He showed signs of impairment and had a blood alcohol content of .18 percent, more than double the legal limit of .08 percent.

Kurka was arrested and faces one count of drunken driving, a serious misdemeanor.

