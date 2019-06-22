Public Safety

Oxford man charged with attempted murder after attempting to shoot acquaintance

Salomen Allen
Salomen Allen
The Gazette

An Oxford man is facing several serious charges after police say he attempted to murder someone he knew in Coralville Friday just before noon.

According to the Coralville Police Department, Salomen Allen, 20, of Oxfrod has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; eluding police, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police were called at 11:44 a.m. Friday to 2551 Heartland Place in Coralville for the report of an incident. They determined that Allen had gone to the parking lot at the previous address, where he knew a person worked, and attempted to shoot that person as they exited their vehicle. The bullet, shot from a 40-caliber handgun, missed the person but hit their car, police said, and Allen fled. Allen’s vehicle was spotted by police not long after and he was then apprehended after a short police pursuit.

2551 Heartland Place in Coralville is listed as the address of a Goodwill Thrift Store.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police investigate shots fired on W. Benton Street and Hollywood Boulevard in Iowa City

Sigourney man charged in death of Oskaloosa 4-month-old

Oxford man faces attempted murder charge in Coralville

Mollie Tibbetts' murder trial reset to November

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. Marshals: Tips from public vital in many criminal cases, as was shown this week in arrest of Cedar Rapids man

University of Iowa wins its largest-ever grant worth $115 million

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Ernst and Trump re-election bids and Democrat debate prep

Generations young and old share stories, crafts, at Ladd Library program

U.S. House unveils anti-robocall bill

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.