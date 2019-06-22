Oxford man charged with attempted murder after attempting to shoot acquaintance

An Oxford man is facing several serious charges after police say he attempted to murder someone he knew in Coralville Friday just before noon.

According to the Coralville Police Department, Salomen Allen, 20, of Oxfrod has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; eluding police, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police were called at 11:44 a.m. Friday to 2551 Heartland Place in Coralville for the report of an incident. They determined that Allen had gone to the parking lot at the previous address, where he knew a person worked, and attempted to shoot that person as they exited their vehicle. The bullet, shot from a 40-caliber handgun, missed the person but hit their car, police said, and Allen fled. Allen’s vehicle was spotted by police not long after and he was then apprehended after a short police pursuit.

2551 Heartland Place in Coralville is listed as the address of a Goodwill Thrift Store.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.