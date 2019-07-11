IOWA CITY

Overnight standoff in Iowa City ends with suspect in custody

IOWA CITY ARTICLES

09:17AM | Thu, July 11, 2019

Overnight standoff in Iowa City ends with suspect in custody

04:08PM | Tue, July 09, 2019

Medical examiner: Man found in Iowa City creek died accidentally

12:15PM | Tue, July 09, 2019

Alexander Lumber opens new lumberyard in Iowa City Industrial Park

10:28AM | Tue, July 09, 2019

Sheriff's Office: Illinois man had beer and shots before drunken crash

07:30AM | Mon, July 08, 2019

Attention artists: Iowa City needs ideas for the next downtown mural

03:03PM | Mon, June 24, 2019

Iowa City police devoting more officers to multiple shots fired investigations
View More IOWA CITY Articles

IOWA CITY — A man is in custody following a nightlong standoff.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of East Fairchild Street around 10:11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed suspect. Police received information that a houseguest had threatened a man and woman with a handgun following a dispute.

Police said the two people who were threatened were able to flee the home and call 911. No other people were in the home.

Eventually, the police department’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene and communicated with him throughout the night.

The police department announced around 8:40 a.m. Thursday that the man had been taken into custody without incident. Police have not yet identified the man or said what charges he faces in the incident.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE IOWA CITY ARTICLES ...

Medical examiner: Man found in Iowa City creek died accidentally

Alexander Lumber opens new lumberyard in Iowa City Industrial Park

Sheriff's Office: Illinois man had beer and shots before drunken crash

Attention artists: Iowa City needs ideas for the next downtown mural

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

At midyear, shots fired incidents drop in Cedar Rapids

That time The Gazette endorsed Ross Perot

Iowa City man faces vehicular homicide charge for June crash

Time Machine: The rise and deadly collapse of KCRG's TV towers

Cedar Rapids mayor on multiple recusals: 'I am being extra careful'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.