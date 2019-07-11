Overnight standoff in Iowa City ends with suspect in custody

IOWA CITY — A man is in custody following a nightlong standoff.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of East Fairchild Street around 10:11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed suspect. Police received information that a houseguest had threatened a man and woman with a handgun following a dispute.

Police said the two people who were threatened were able to flee the home and call 911. No other people were in the home.

Eventually, the police department’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene and communicated with him throughout the night.

The police department announced around 8:40 a.m. Thursday that the man had been taken into custody without incident. Police have not yet identified the man or said what charges he faces in the incident.

